Govt Delays Decision to Grant FIA Special Powers

The federal government has shelved the idea of granting special powers to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding social media content regulation.

According to the details, Federal Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah, will hold a meeting with the journalists prior to the implementation of the new law.

Furthermore, Interior Minister issued a statement and said that the government will revoke the bill if it subdues the freedom of expression, and suggested that some parts of social media be controlled because they infringe the privacy of people.

Moreover, he asked for recommendations from the media fraternity regarding the proper regulation of social media platforms.

Responding to a journalist’s query, he said that the government is willing to grant powers to the FIA or any other institution. It will be discussed in the parliament, he added

It is pertinent to mention that the federal cabinet amended the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act to empower the agency into taking action against those involved in spreading hateful social media content against state institutions.