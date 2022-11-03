Another Increase Approved in Electricity Price for KE Consumers

The federal government has agreed to impose a 51-paisa per unit price hike on K-Electric consumers’ electricity bills for three months, from 1 November 2022 to 1 January 2023.

In this regard, the federal government has directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to collect the aforementioned amount from all KE customers, with the exception of those in the domestic lifeline category.

ALSO READ Overseas Pakistanis Can be Questioned About Their Assets Outside Pakistan

NEPRA granted the approval as part of the FY22 quarterly tariff adjustment a few months ago, but the government did not implement the price increase. As a result, NEPRA will only need to issue a new tariff schedule as a formality.

It is pertinent to mention that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) intended to charge 51 paisa per unit from 1 October, but the measure was delayed due to necessary clearances. Consequently, the amount will be retrieved this month.

ALSO READ Govt Employees Announce Sit-In Outside Parliament Over Salary Concerns

Moreover, the Power Division wrote to NEPRA, asking it to enforce a revised uniform tariff to ensure the same electricity rates all across the country under the National Electricity Policy 2021, as other distribution companies (DISCOs) except KE have already been notified of a standardized base tariff.

The Power Division stated that the measure will help KE meet power regulator revenue criteria. It advised the regulator that September, October, and November rate adjustments be recovered from consumers in November, December, and January 2023 power bills.