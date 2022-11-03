Man Rapes and Burns Mother-In-Law for Refusing to Marry Him

A Lahore man reportedly raped and set fire to his mother-in-law after she allegedly denied his marriage proposal on Thursday.

According to police, the situation was reported in Lahore’s Shera Kot area where a 40-year-old lady accused her son-in-law of sexually assaulting her and then lighting her on fire because she refused to marry him.

Shazia, the woman, has been transferred to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, while 80 percent of her body has been burned.

Additionally, the police team detained Mahmood, Shazia’s son-in-law, over the accusations and stated that they are examining the case in consideration of the woman’s claims.

In related news, on Tuesday, police detained a 16-year-old boy for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled girl in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad neighborhood.

The police brought the girl to a hospital to receive medical care after an early inquiry revealed that she had been raped. Meanwhile, under interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to the crime.

On the basis of the victim’s mother’s allegation, a first information report (FIR) has been filed against the accused. After the medical report is received, further investigation will be carried out.

