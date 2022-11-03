KMC to Launch ‘One-Stop’ Online Portal for Residents of Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is launching a digital one-stop portal where Karachi residents can get all services and order tickets for the Safari Park, Karachi Zoo, and Landhi Zoo with a single click.

Municipal Commissioner KMC, Syed Afzal Zaidi, revealed this while attending a meeting of the organization’s heads of the departments and other officers at KMC’s central office.

ALSO READ Pakistan Inks $500 Million Financing Agreements with World Bank

He continued that the online portal will be paired with a mobile application, and will also eliminate the need to visit offices for information or complaints.

Zaidi added that the project is being launched with the assistance of the provincial government.

He further revealed that the data related to utility taxes, as well as any shops or markets under KMC will also be available through the portal, in addition to the corporation’s sports complexes, their membership system, and events that can be conducted there.

Similarly, the protocol for any organization wishing to use government premises for commercial purposes is also accessible through the online portal. The site is now connected to 140 departments of local government and 70 within the KMC.

Zaidi went on to say that data relating to the land department, charged parking, katchi abadis, municipal utility taxes, sports and culture, zoos, veterinary, and other KMC departments; lease, transfer, sale deed, NOC for sale and sub-division of land; challans and fees, and land department matters were all made available online as well.