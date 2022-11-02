Customs Investigating Officials for Whitewashing Mobile IMEI Numbers

Pakistan Customs has started an investigation against its officials for whitewashing international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers of 8,299 devices.

Sources said that the Additional Collector Customs Air Freight Unit, New Islamabad International Airport, has directed six customs officials including Inspectors namely Raja Hamid Mukhtar, Faraz Hussain Akhtar, Principal Appraiser Zia Hasan, Appraiser Customs Effan Younis, and Appraiser officers Saima and Faiza to submit a reply within three days for tempering of mobile GDs system.

The explanation letter issued to the officials states, “Whereas, it has been found that you were among the examination/assessing officers of the six GDs containing mobiles not found and whereas as per law, you did not inform Assistant Collector in charge of the said deficiency and assessed/examined the GDs on your own accord which has led to the evasion of duty and taxes amounting to Rs. 76.9 million and whitewashing of 8,299 IMEI numbers.”

“You are hereby directed to explain your position within three working days of the receipt of this explanation letter as to why disciplinary action under E&D rules 2020 may not be taken against you,” the letter added.