NdcTech wins Best Sales Partner Award at Temenos MEA Sales and Partner Summit 2022

NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for the banking sector and a long-standing partner of Temenos, has recently won the Best Sales Partner Award at Temenos MEA Annual Sales and Partner Summit 2022.

The best sales partner award recognizes NdcTech’s strong footprint in the MEA region and ability to penetrate into new markets and geographies while providing value-added services to Banks & Financial institutions in the region.

Due to NdcTech’s rich experience of over 22 years of transforming the banking sector and in-depth expertise, the company is currently serving over 115 clients in the Middle East, Africa, & APAC region.

On this occasion, Ammara Masood, CEO, NdcTech, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as the best sales partner among other regional and global partners of Temenos.”

“Together with Temenos, we have been able to create value for our clients and successfully transform the banking sector around the world. We aim to foster this partnership and capture new markets to become the best sales partner of Temenos across the globe,” she added.

This year, NdcTech participated as the bronze sponsor in the Temenos MEA Annual Sales & Partner Summit which brought all partners of Temenos under one roof and provided networking opportunities to all delegates.

NdcTech’s experts met with the senior management of Temenos and showcased their offerings for the banking sector. NdcTech now plans to expand its avenues with the wide recognition it has garnered in the market by winning the Best Sales Partner Award.