Maple Leaf Adds Cement Production Unit

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF) has added a cement production unit with a capacity of 7,000 clinkers tons per day in its system.

According to a stock filing, an additional dry process clinker production line of 7,000 tons per day grey clinker, a brown field expansion at the company’s existing site in Iskanderabad, has successfully started production on November 03, 2022.

The company had signed a contract with Chengdu Design & Research Institute China to supply a 7,000 tons per-day grey clinker line in late March last year.

The company is also considering enhancing the white cement line in the future. White cement has contributed around 10 percent in sales revenue and 20 percent in profits as the product offers healthy margins.

The cement producer has installed 5 MW solar plants to augment energy supplies and would further add 7.5 MW solar plants by 15 April 2022.