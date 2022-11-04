Cement Sales Fall by 18.4% in October

Pakistan’s cement sales declined by 18.46 percent in October 2022 as total cement sales during the month were recorded at 4.252 million tons against 5.215 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement sales during October were 3.89 million tons compared to 4.6 million tons in the same month of the previous year, showing a decline of 15.5 percent. Exports also declined by 17.35 percent as the volumes reduced from 611,378 tons in October 2021 to 362,350 tons in October 2022.

In October 2022, North-based cement mills sold 3.27 million tons of cement showing a decline of 16.15 percent against 3.9 million tons sold in October 2021. South-based mills sold 978,166 tons of cement during the month which was 25.33 percent less compared to the sales of 1.31 million tons in October 2021. North-based cement mills sold 3.14 million tons of cement in domestic markets in October 2022 showing a decline of 17.97 percent against 3.83 million tons sold in October 2021.

South-based mills sold 746,927 tons of cement in local markets during October 2022 which was 3.22 percent less compared to the sales of 771,755 tons in October 2021.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 79.35 percent as the quantities increased from 73,102 tons in October 2021 to 131,111 tons in October 2022. Exports from the South reduced by 57.04 percent to 231,239 tons in October 2022 from 538,276 tons during the same month last year.

During the first four months of the current fiscal year, total cement sales (domestic and exports) were recorded at 13.87 million tons which is 23.1 percent lower than 18.04 million tons during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Domestic sales during this period were 12.59 million tons against 15.88 million tons during the same period last year showing a reduction of 21.35 percent. Exports were also 35.96 percent less as the volumes reduced to 1.013 million tons during the first three months of the current fiscal year compared to 1.38 million tons of exports during the same period of last fiscal year.

North-based Mills sold 10.4 million tons of cement domestically during the first four months of the current fiscal year showing a reduction of 21.88 percent than 13.31 million tons during July-October 2021.

Exports from the North declined by 8.89 percent to 419,283 tons during July-October 2022 compared with 460,769 tons exported during the same period of last year. Total sales by North-based Mills reduced by 21.45 percent to 10.82 million tons during the first four months of the current fiscal year from 13.77 million tons during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Domestic sales by South-based Mills during July-October 2022 were 2.08 million tons showing a reduction of 18.59 percent over 2.56 million tons of cement sold during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from the South declined by 43.32 percent to 961,581 tons during July-October 2022 compared with 1.69 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total sales by South-based Mills reduced by 28.43 percent to 3.05 million tons during the four months of the current fiscal year from 4.26 million tons during the same period of the last fiscal year.

A spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association expressed grave concerns over the continuous decline in cement demand and the rising input costs. He emphasized that government should devise industry-friendly policies so that our product is competitive and we can regain our momentum in international markets. The government should also speed up the rehabilitation works in flood-affected areas so that the difficulties of people are reduced before the coming winter season, he added.