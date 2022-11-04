Pakistan Oilfields Start Oil and Gas Production At Tolanj Ahead of Deadline

Pakistan Oilfields along with partner operators has commenced the production of oil and gas from Tolanj West, Kohat District before the set deadline of December this year.

According to the stock filing, the production from this well was expected to start in December 2022, however, with the best efforts of our technical teams, Wellhead Surface Facilities and tie-in activities have been completed successfully and hydrocarbon production from the well has commenced significantly ahead of the original plan.

Tolanj West -2 well is currently producing 13.97 MMscfd of gas per day with 0.39 barrels per day of condensate and 2.10 barrels of water per day at the choke size of 51/64″ at the flowing wellhead pressure of 1, 103 psi.

The pre-commerciality working interest of Pakistan Oilfields Limited is (25 percent). Earlier in August 2022, the hydrocarbon deposits have been found in Tolanj West-02, a development well in the Tal block located in Kohat Plateau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

MOL, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL), and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) collaborated to explore and develop the Tal block.