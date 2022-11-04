Walee Technologies won two awards at [email protected] ICT 2022 for the ‘Best in Marketing Solutions’ and ‘Best in Startup’ 2022 in gold categories.

Walee is Pakistan’s pioneering Influencer Marketing Platform with a complete SAAS suite of products, helping businesses and agencies scale manifold.

In the 3 years of its establishment, Walee has won many accolades and considers winning the 2 top competitive category awards at [email protected] ICT 2022 as a good concluding note for the year.

With an influencer community of more than 150,000+ creators, 5,000+ Businesses, and 30+ Enterprises through its 5 offices in 3 countries, Walee is setting the bar high for startups in Pakistan.

With a team growth of 100% each year, Walee is also focusing on building diverse and talented teams across different regions and staying ahead of market trends and competition.

Ahsan Tahir, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, “We at Walee are incredibly honored for being recognized by Pakistan’s tech fraternity for our innovative one-window creator ecosystem solution, which has already achieved market leadership position and is available regionally.”

“We are continuously adding features across our SaaS and platforms covering influencer marketing, brand management, and social commerce,” he added.

[email protected] ICT, with 18 years of recognizing technological innovations of Pakistani home-grown startups, is one of the most prestigious awards in the country and has been recognized & affiliated with many global institutions such as World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), ASOCIO (Asian Oceanic Computing Industry Organization), and APICTA (Asia Paciﬁc ICT Alliance).