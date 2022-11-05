AMD Announces High-End Gaming GPUs to Rival Nvidia

AMD has announced its latest and greatest desktop GPUs to date that are meant to rival Nvidia’s newest RTX 4000 graphics cards. Team Red has unveiled two new flagship cards at its launch event dubbed the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the RX 7900 XT.

These graphics cards are the world’s first to feature a chiplet-based design and are based on the company’s RDNA 3 architecture. The GPU die is made up of two primary components called the Graphics Compute Die (GCD) and the Memory Cache Die (MCD). The GCD features the new 5nm process while the MCD sticks to the older 6nm node.

The GCD comes with new RDNA 3 compute units, a new display engine, and a new dual media engine. The new MCD brings a 64-bit memory controller and 2nd-gen Infinity Cache for 2.7x peak memory bandwidth.

As for the GPUs themselves, the top-end RX 7900 XTX is clocked at 2.3GHz and has 24GB GDDR6 384-bit video memory with a 96MB Infinity Cache. It has 96 compute units and a 355W board power limit that can be powered by two 8-pin connectors.

Meanwhile, the 7900 XT comes with 84 compute units, a 2.0GHz game clock, 20GB GDDR6 320-bit memory with 80MB Infinity Cache, and a 300W board power limit.

AMD claims that the RX 7900 XTX is up to 1.7x faster in pure rasterization performance and up to 1.6x faster in ray tracing at 4K compared to the 6950 XT. The hardware maker only had a few first-party benchmarks to show this time around and no numbers were provided for comparison against the competition. There were no benchmark scores for the RX 7900 XT either. We’ll have to wait for third-party reviewers to get their hands on these new GPUs to get an accurate picture of what to expect from AMD’s latest offerings.

The Radeon RX 7800 XTX has a starting price of $999 and the 7900 XT is priced at $899. These graphics cards will go on sale next month on December 13.