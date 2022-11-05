Elon Musk Faces Lawsuit For Mass Twitter Layoffs

Elon Musk has been firing Twitter employees left and right as soon as he took charge at the social network, and now he’s getting in trouble for it. Former Twitter employees that were fired by Musk are suing the company in a class-action lawsuit for the mass layoffs.

The lawsuit argues that the fired workers were not given appropriate notice beforehand in accordance with both the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) and California WARN Act. Both of these acts require companies to notify employees at least 60 days ahead of a mass firing.

California’s list of WARN acts shows that there was no filing from Twitter as of October 31.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed the complaint earlier this week did so in an attempt to:

make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights.

The lawsuit names five former Twitter employees as plaintiffs and was filed in US District Court in San Francisco. It further adds that one of the workers had already been fired at the time of filing while three of them were locked out of company accounts, which means they will soon be terminated.

Manu Cornet, one of the plaintiffs named in the suit tweeted “Was not planning on doing anything like this initially… But… Look Ma I’m suing Twitter.”

Was not planning on doing anything like this initially… But… Look Ma I'm suing Twitter. pic.twitter.com/xxdO0bA4ZV — ma.nu (@lmanul) November 4, 2022

On November 4th, Twitter notified its employees in an unsigned memo that “in an effort to place [the company] on a healthy path,” it will be “reducing our global workforce.” Musk is now expected to cut down around half of Twitter’s estimated 7,500 employees in an effort to reduce the company’s costs.

Reports also say that he directed employees to cut down infrastructure costs by $1 billion.