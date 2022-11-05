Is England Tour to Pakistan in Jeopardy After Assassination Attempt on Imran Khan?

England pacer, Mark Wood, has expressed security concerns about the upcoming Test series in Pakistan, following the assassination attempt on World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, at a political rally in Punjab.

The right-arm pacer stated that the fate of the tour would be decided by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), but he is concerned about going to a country for the series where chaos and uncertainty are already prevalent.

The Durham County cricketer further added that the English squad for the three-match Test series in the sub-continent country trusts their security inspection team, saying, “If they say it’s all fine then we’ll go, but I don’t know if this changes it.”

Back in September, Moeen Ali-led side toured Pakistan after a 17-year gap for a seven-match T20I series, which was played at National Stadium Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, and England won the series by 4-3.

While answering a question regarding the security during the T20I series, Wood said “We were looked after really well, but I’d be lying if I said I’m not worried because we’re going back there when there’s been trouble.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Ben Stokes-led red-ball squad will tour Pakistan for a three-match Test series, which will be played in Pindi, Multan, and Karachi from December 1 to 21.