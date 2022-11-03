Pakistan’s Semi-Finals Hopes Still Alive After Win Over South Africa

Check out the full updated T20 World Cup 2022 points table here.

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 33 runs in their fourth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 3 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia, to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

The Men in Green overcame a poor start early on in their innings to post a solid total of 185/9. South African batters had no answer for a magnificent bowling performance by Pakistan as they fell way short in a rain-affected match.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side leads the table after a thrilling finish against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval yesterday, while Temba Bavuma-led South Africa is second, and the Men in Green have moved up to third after today’s victory.

However, Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-final stages have shrunk even further following India’s win yesterday, but in the current situation, there is still an outside chance for Pakistan to finish in the top two.

If the Netherlands defeats South Africa or the game is called off due to rain, and Pakistan defeats Bangladesh then the Green Shirts will automatically qualify for the semi-finals.

Another possibility for the Men in Green is that Zimbabwe defeats India and Pakistan defeats Bangladesh in their last encounter then the fate of India and Pakistan will be determined by net run rate.

Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:

Group B

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate India 4 3 1 0 6 +0.730 South Africa 4 2 1 1 5 +1.441 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 4 +1.117 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.276 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233

