Dar Stresses on Providing Maximum Relief to Country’s Poorest

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to formulate a comprehensive model under which maximum relief can be provided to the poor segment of society.

The minister chaired a meeting on Prime Minister’s relief package through Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at Finance Division.

ALSO READ SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Up Slightly Due to Increase in Food Prices

The minister was apprised of the relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items (pulses, flour, sugar, rice, and ghee) through Utility Stores to facilitate the masses.

It was informed that essential items of good quality are provided to the masses across the country at subsidized rates. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting.

The minister said that the present government is cognizant of the issues of the poor segment of society that needs maximum relief support.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Increase in Petroleum Levy on Hi-Octane

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries & Production, MD USC, and senior officers attended the meeting.