SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Up Slightly Due to Increase in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on November 3 recorded an increase of 0.53 percent due to an increase in prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.60 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (213.16 percent), tomatoes (79.14 percent), diesel (74.51 percent), petrol (62.75percent), pulse gram (62.52percent), pulse moong (55.40 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (54.36percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), washing soap (51.91 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (51.78 percent), bananas (50.23 percent), pulse mash (49.25 percent), pulse masoor (47.73 percent), and mustard oil (45.53 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powder (41.85 percent), sugar (20.29 percent), and gur (5.56 percent).

ALSO READ Rupee Slides Further Against Dollar After Market Reacts to US Interest Rate Hike

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 214.88 points against 213.74 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18 percent) items increased, nine (17.64 percent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 0.90 percent, 0.82 percent, 0.68 percent, 0.59 percent, and 0.41 percent respectively.

The items which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (15.97 percent), onions (9.38 percent), bananas (3.77 percent), potatoes (2.88 percent), salt powdered (2.58 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (1.38 percent), matchbox (1.34 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.63 percent), mutton (0.56 percent), garlic (0.50 percent), sugar (0.48 percent), rice Basmati broken (0.43 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.39 percent), pulse moong (0.39 percent), irri-6/9 (0.34 percent), eggs (0.25 percent), powdered milk Nido (0.22 percent), cooked beef (0.11 percent), cooked daal (0.04 percent), milk fresh (0.03 percent), and tea prepared (0.02 percent).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices included chicken (3.77 percent), pulse masoor (2.25 percent), LPG (1.75 percent), pulse gram (1.08 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.17 percent), pulse mash (0.16 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.09 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.08 percent), and wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.07 percent).