Pakistan vs. Bangladesh Becomes a Quarter-Final as Netherlands Upsets South Africa

Pakistan’s upcoming game against Bangladesh, starting at 9:00 am PST, is now a virtual quarter-final following the Netherlands’ stunning win over South Africa.

Batting first, the Netherlands posted a decent target of 159, thanks to some brilliant batting by senior campaigners Tom Cooper and Colin Ackermann. Although, it should have been much of a worry for the Proteas, however, they kept losing important wickets at crucial times.

South Africa fell short of the total by 13 runs, paving the way for either Pakistan or Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals. India has already qualified for the last four.

Pakistani fans were hoping either India or South Africa to lose their games, however, that is now done and Babar Azam’s men will have to win the next game to end up in the top of this year’s mega event.