Former Indian Cricketer Speaks Against Virat Kohli for Fake Fielding Against Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra has declared that Virat Kohli attempted fake fielding against Bangladesh but it did not affect India as it went unnoticed by the umpires.

In a recent encounter between India and Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli was noticed trying to deceive the batter by fake fielding. While the umpires and the Indian team have denied the claims, many experts have spoken up against Virat Kohli.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has also asserted that Virat Kohli attempted to distract the batter by fake fielding but umpires did not witness the act so it did not end up causing a penalty.

“Yes, that was 100% fake fielding because of the way Kohli attempted to throw the ball. If the umpires had seen him do that, we would’ve been slapped with a five-run penalty and we’ve won by five runs only. So we escaped here but next time if someone does this then the umpires will have to be more careful. So are Bangladesh right? Yes, they are but nobody noticed it then so can’t do anything now,” said Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former Indian cricketer also said that the umpires and players both should be more careful in this regard as it is totally against the rules to fake the actions on the field.