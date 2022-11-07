Aussie Legend Wants Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Final at the MCG

Everyone is thrilled about the prospect of a mouth-watering Pakistan-India final at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, says Shane Watson. India and Pakistan both won their matches on Sunday to set themselves up for meeting in the T20 World Cup final if they win their semi-final matches on Wednesday and Thursday

Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final.

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma’s team will take on England in Adelaide, where the top two teams in T20I will fight for supremacy, while Pakistan will have to overcome in-form New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday to reach the final.

Babar Azam’s team got the opportunity to make it to the semi-finals after the Dutch upset the South Africans in a nail-biter. Pakistan earned the last spot in a hard-fought five-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Sunday. Expressing his excitement at the possible Pakistan-India final, Watson said:

I, unfortunately, missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated the game previously between Australia and New Zealand. But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well.

Watson believes a rematch of the MCG meeting at the beginning of the tournament and a dream final between Pakistan and India is now very plausible.

Watson, who is anticipating a battle between New Zealand’s Finn Allen and Pakistan’s pool of quality fast bowlers, thinks Pakistan’s bumpy road to the semi-finals may actually work in Babar XI’s favor as it will allow them to play with more freedom.

Commenting on the Pakistan-India final, Watson said, “They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again.”