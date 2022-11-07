Expect Road Blocks as PTI Announces Protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Due to a life-threatening attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman Imran Khan near Wazirabad during the “Haqeeqi Azaadi March” last week, party supporters have taken to the roads to in the twin cities once again.

According to reports, the party members will convene at the following main avenues in Rawalpindi and Islamabad:

ALSO READ People Should Prepare For Food Shortage in Coming Days: President Traders Association

Rawalpindi

Nawaz Sharif Park Murree Road

IJP Road

Peshawar Road

Dhok Ratta

Hazara Colony

Babu Lal Hussain Road

Dhok Matkiyal

Dhok Hassu Ward 1 & Ward 2

Fauji Colony

Pir Wadhai

Bangash Colony

Khayaban e Sir Syed Ward 2

Dhok Najuki

Taxila Wah

Margallah Chowk

Old Airport Road

Islamabad

Faizabad Interchange

Tarnol Rawat T Chowk

Motorway Chowk

Koral Chowk Khanna Bridge

Various PTI leaders have tweeted that the party will continue the protests until Khan’s demands are met. Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has allocated field operatives at various sensitive locations to avoid violent outbursts.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Partially Privatizes Over a Dozen Passenger Trains

So far, the department has only blocked off the Red Zone entry and exit points from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. All residents of the twin cities are advised to stay tuned for updates and plan their travels accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.