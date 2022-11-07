Expect Road Blocks as PTI Announces Protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Due to a life-threatening attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman Imran Khan near Wazirabad during the “Haqeeqi Azaadi March” last week, party supporters have taken to the roads to in the twin cities once again.
According to reports, the party members will convene at the following main avenues in Rawalpindi and Islamabad:
Rawalpindi
- Nawaz Sharif Park Murree Road
- IJP Road
- Peshawar Road
- Dhok Ratta
- Hazara Colony
- Babu Lal Hussain Road
- Dhok Matkiyal
- Dhok Hassu Ward 1 & Ward 2
- Fauji Colony
- Pir Wadhai
- Bangash Colony
- Khayaban e Sir Syed Ward 2
- Dhok Najuki
- Taxila Wah
- Margallah Chowk
- Old Airport Road
Islamabad
- Faizabad Interchange
- Tarnol Rawat T Chowk
- Motorway Chowk
- Koral Chowk Khanna Bridge
Various PTI leaders have tweeted that the party will continue the protests until Khan’s demands are met. Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has allocated field operatives at various sensitive locations to avoid violent outbursts.
So far, the department has only blocked off the Red Zone entry and exit points from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. All residents of the twin cities are advised to stay tuned for updates and plan their travels accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.