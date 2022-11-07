People Should Prepare For Food Shortage in Coming Days: President Traders Association

Transporters have suspended operations on Grand Trunk (GT) Road amid ongoing protests following a potentially lethal attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan. The shutdown is causing problems for intercity commuters.

A media report states that goods transporters are also hesitant to ply the GT Road due to protest demonstrations across the country. Resultantly, dwellers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing a shortage of essential goods.

Resultantly, Rawalpindi Railway Station has become jam-packed with passengers and courier packages. All major bus terminals in the twin cities including Soan, Hamrahi, Pirwdahi, Faizabad, 26 Number, and Peshawar Morr have suspended operations on GT Road transports toward Punjab areas.

The intracity traffic has also been affected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to the ongoing protests. Various main avenues across the twin cities have come under siege due to a volatile law and order situation.

Sharjeel Mir, President of the All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab), has warned that if the situation does not improve, people should prepare for a food shortage in the coming days. He predicted that inflation will rise further due to halted commercial activity.

Protests

The protests have been taking place in several parts of the country including Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and the federal capital. Overseas PTI supporters have also called for protests in their respective countries.

Areas within and around Rawalpindi and Islamabad, including Faizabad, Khanna Bridge, Rawat, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu Bazar, and Sangjani were the main locations for protests. The authorities shot rubber bullets and tear gas shells to ward off the protestors, which further provoked chaos in several regions.