Faysal Bank Launches Donation Payments Feature via WhatsApp

Faysal Bank Limited has introduced a new innovative feature for Donation Payments via its WhatsApp banking channel.

Faysal Islami WhatsApp Banking enables its subscribers to make real-time donation payments to over 25 reputable charitable organizations such as SKMT, TCF, SIUT, Indus Hospital, Alamgir Welfare Trust, and Pink Ribbon to mention only a few.

The launch of the Donations Payments services through the WhatsApp banking channel of Faysal Bank comes at an opportune time as October is the month of breast cancer awareness and major donation drives towards this cause.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Shaheryar Saeed Khan, Chief Digital Officer, Faysal Bank Limited said, “With the wide-spread use of the Faysal Islami WhatsApp channel, the Bank intends to better serve its diverse customers by introducing more and more innovative features to it.”

Present at the occasion Omer Aftab, Chief Executive Officer, Pink Ribbon, said, “The launch of this innovative feature by Faysal Bank Limited will enable us to promote the cause of breast cancer awareness and facilitate quick and easy donation payments by all.”

The event was attended by other senior team members of both organizations.