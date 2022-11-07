GST Harmonization Crucial to Ensure Ease of Doing Business: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar Monday said that harmonization of general sales tax (GST) is important to ensure ease of doing business.

The finance minister chaired a meeting of the National Tax Council (NTC) at the Finance Division and reviewed the progress on the decisions of the last meetings of the NTC on the harmonization of GST across the country.

He said that GST harmonization will be a major step towards the completion of policy actions under the World Bank’s RISE program. The participants shared their opinions on the harmonization of GST.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed and provincial stakeholders extended their consensus to proceed ahead in the spirit of greater national interest for harmonization of GST under the umbrella of NTC.

The minister appreciated the stakeholders for building consensus and settlement of the decision regarding the harmonization of GST for ease of doing business.

Finance Minister Punjab Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, FBR Chairman, Provincial Finance Secretaries, and other senior officers of Finance Division attended the meeting.