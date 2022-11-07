Ishaq Dar Appreciates SBP for Bringing Exchange Rate Stability

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has acknowledged the regulatory role of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in bringing back the exchange rate stability and showed satisfaction with the current monetary policies being undertaken by the central bank.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad called on the finance minister at Finance Division today and discussed the fiscal and monetary measures being undertaken for economic stability, revival, and growth of the country. The coordination of fiscal and monetary policy was also discussed in the meeting.

The SBP governor said that the continuing administrative efforts by the government and the policy measures of the central bank have resulted in achieving stability to the value of the rupee and restrained exchange rate volatility.

The governor apprised the minister of different macroeconomic policy initiatives in line with the objectives of fiscal policy taken to achieve sustainable growth. He said that the central bank is fully committed to supporting the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government and its mandate statutory.

The finance minister highlighted that if the monetary policy aligns with the fiscal policy, sustainable growth and stability in the economy can be achieved.