Girls School Set on Fire in Gilgit-Baltistan

Unidentified assailants set fire to the Brogi Girls School in the Darel area of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and abducted the security guard, Samaa TV reported.

The police has launched an investigation to find the perpetrators.

According to authorities, suspected arsonists set fire to the school building in the early hours of Tuesday before kidnapping the security guard.

This is far from the first event of its kind in GB. In August 2018, unidentified attackers burnt down at least 12 schools in GB’s Diamer area, spreading fear among people, according to villagers and authorities.

Diamer Superintendent Police (SP), Roy Ajmal, had revealed that at least half of the burnt schools were girls-only schools. He said that in some cases, books had also been thrown outside the schools and set alight, but fortunately, the students are were as the incidents took place at night when the schools were closed.

The schools were constructed to encourage education in the Diamer region, where the literacy rate is the lowest for both boys and girls in GB.