More Rain Expected in Karachi and Other Parts of Sindh Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light drizzle in several districts of Sindh, including Karachi today (8 November).

According to the details, Karachi is expected to have light rain today, while the sky will clear up the following day (Wednesday) with sunny weather.

ALSO READ New Gwadar Airport to be Inaugurated in March 2023

As far as other districts of the province are concerned, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Larkana, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, and Jacobabad will experience thunderstorms of light intensity today under the weather system.

Furthermore, PMD stated that the light-moderate drizzle will bring down the temperatures by two to four degrees Celcius across the province.

Yesterday, several areas of Karachi received rainfall, including PAF Base Faisal (12mm), PAF Base Masroor (11.6mm), Quaidabad (9.5mm), and Korangi (5.4mm).

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Announces Holidays for Schools and Colleges

Earlier, Islamabad and various cities in Punjab were hit by heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Punjab’s cities that experienced moderate to heavy downpours included Attock, Chakwal, Talagand, Mianwali, and other nearby districts.

Besides, PakWeather, a privately owned weather source, has predicted that Karachi will receive Autumn rains in mid-November.

🔴 #Karachirains in Autumn are uncommon but not rare. #Weather Models are hinting towards #Rain in #Karachi from WD during mid of November. This is just an initial observation so should be taken as grain of salt. 🌧️ #Pakweather #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/joxZCXSmMB — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) October 31, 2022

However, it is only an initial forecast and the weather conditions may change, it claimed.