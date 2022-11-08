Traffic Update: Several Major Roads of Islamabad and Rawalpindi Blocked Again

Several main avenues within the twin cities have, once again, been blocked as the protests in response to the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s chairperson Imran Khan continue.
As per recent updates, the following locations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been blocked off:
- M2 Motorway Islamabad Toll Plaza
- Murree Road from Rawalpindi toward Faizabad
- Pirwadhai Morr
- GT Road Near Taxila
- Old Airport Road near Gulzar-e-Quaid
- Jehlum Road
- Tarnol Rawat T Chowk
- Koral Chowk
- Khanna Bridge
Various PTI leaders have tweeted that the protests will continue until Khan’s demands are fulfilled. Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has allocated field operatives at various sensitive locations. and will take stern action against those that provoke violence.
So far, the department has only blocked off the Red Zone entry and exit points from Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. All residents of the twin cities are advised to stay tuned for updates and plan their travels accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.