Karachi to Begin Testing Electric Buses Today

Karachi administration has commenced trial runs of electric buses today. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon tweeted this development on Sunday and added that 50 electric buses have arrived in Karachi.

Memon added that the transportation department will finalize the routes following the conclusion of test runs. The former Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah laid the foundation of this project by launching Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi in 2021.

Announcement: Transport department government of Sindh is going to start New Bus service in karachi. These are Pakistan’s first electrical vehicles which are completely environment friendly. From tomorrow we are going to start the test drive in the city. pic.twitter.com/7agbgF9Fjt — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) November 6, 2022

ALSO READ Honda Unveils Mini Crossover SUV in Indonesia

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Shah stated that the government will introduce more electric buses in collaboration with the private sector.

Electric Buses in Islamabad

Recent reports stated that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will soon launch electric buses for the intracity commute. According to CDA officials, electric buses will be run on 6 different public transport routes. The department will also provide space for charging stations for the buses.

It added that the first batch of electric buses will reach Islamabad by the end of December. CDA will build three base stations for e-buses.

The launch of electric buses has been on CDA’s agenda for the past few years. The department also began testing these buses in the twin cities a few days ago.

Meanwhile, CDA is evaluating the feasibility of all routes and is preparing tender documents for contractors. The department states that its aim is to reduce people’s reliance on private means of transportation to save fuel costs and the environment.