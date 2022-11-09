Dun & Bradstreet Announces Over 500 Million D‑U‑N‑S® Numbers in its Data Cloud

Dun & Bradstreet a leading global provider of commercial data, analytics, and insights for businesses, today announced that its database of the world-renowned D‑U‑N‑S® Number had crossed over 500 million records in the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud.

The D-U-N-S® Number is a Unique 9-Digit Identifier for businesses.

D-U-N-S®, which stands for Data Universal Numbering System, is used to maintain up-to-date and timely information on over half a billion global businesses with now almost 100,000 Pakistani businesses nationwide.

The D-U-N-S® Number is used around the world to identify and access information on businesses. It identifies a company’s business profile, and the information in it can help potential partners, suppliers, vendors, clients, and lenders learn about a business and make informed decisions about working with them.

Companies and governments around the world trust the D-U-N-S® Number to verify the legitimacy of a business.

“For decades companies have been using the D-U-N-S® Number to become credible and visible, find reliable businesses to work with, and become the foundation stone of an identity and business profile that drives business performance,” said Nauman Lakhani, Country Manager of Dun & Bradstreet in Pakistan.

“The company has achieved an exceptional milestone getting to 500 million business records which is unmatched globally. This cements the fact that we are the market leaders and make data work for our clients.”