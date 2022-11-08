PTA Received Over 15,000 Complaints Against Telcos in September

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 15,177 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in September 2022, out of which 14,797 (97 percent) were resolved.

The complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during September.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by September stood at 14,279, out of which 13,997 (98 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,335 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 6,312 (99 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,844 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,703 (95 percent) were resolved. Likewise, 3,732 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 3,707 (99 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,357 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,265 (93 percent) were resolved.

PTA also received 200 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 174 were addressed during September, for a resolution rate of 87 percent. Furthermore, 688 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 618 (89 percent) were addressed.