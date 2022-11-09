Oppo A58 5G With Dimensity 700 Launched for $234

Oppo A58 has been officially announced, featuring a 50MP camera and a Dimensity 700 SoC.

It measures 7.99mm and weighs 188g, and it has an 89Hz 6.56-inch HD+ LCD with a notch for the 8MP selfie cam. It utilizes the Dimensity 700 SoC and ColourOS 12.1.

ALSO READ Infinix Zero 5G Announced With Dimensity 1080

On the rear, a massive stripe runs from left to right across more than half of the panel. It features “Innovation AI Camera” text and two bright circles – the first contains a single camera, while the other holds a camera and flash.

The 50MP sensor is used in the main camera, while the 2MP sensor records depth information (not a 108MP sensor as previously reported). A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support powers the whole device.

Some other features include the side-mounted fingerprint reader, 5G connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C. The IP54 dust and water-resistant smartphone uses DIRAC audio and includes dual speakers.

ALSO READ Spotify is Allegedly Removes Minority of Talent Acquisition Team [Updated]

The phone is available in three models – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. It is available in black, purple, and blue colors.

The Oppo A58 8GB/256GB version is already available for pre-orders in China. There is no information on the pricing or availability of other versions.