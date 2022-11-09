Infinix Zero 5G Announced With Dimensity 1080

Infinix just revealed its second 5G phone, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. Infinix has not yet shared complete details about the phone’s colors or pricing, but they will be released soon.

The phone comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset is at the helm, accompanied by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro module are accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone packs a 16MP front camera with a punch-hole cutout on the screen. XOS 12 based on Android 12 provides the software, and the battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports 33W fast charging.

Infinix has revealed the Zero 5G 2023’s color options: black, orange, and white. Infinix has not yet revealed pricing and availability specifics, but we expect to find out soon.