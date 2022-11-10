Karachi to Begin Work on Yellow Line Bus Service

The government is set to initiate work on the deployment of the Yellow Line bus service in Karachi. Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting on Thursday to examine the plans for building Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project.

The World Bank delegation, the Sindh Department of Mass Transit, and Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon attended the conference.

The participants learned that the 21-kilometer Yellow Line BRT project will span from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish. The blueprint suggests that Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project will be 21 km long — 17.6 km at grade and 3.2 km underground.

It will have 28 stations and multiple crossings. The project will cost $438.9 million in total, of which the World Bank will provide $381.9 million and the Sindh government $19.5 million.

The CM instructed the ministry to build a brand-new, one-kilometer-long, four-lane bridge next to the current Jam Sadiq Bridge.

The conceptual plan includes underpasses at Murtaza Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, Bilal Chowrangi, Vita Chowrangi, Shaan Chowrangi, Brooks Chowrangi, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Korangi Road, and Sunset Boulevard. The government will also expand the Jam Sadiq Bridge under this plan.

Electric Buses

Karachi transportation department began test drives of its all-new battery-powered passenger buses yesterday.

The department is conducting trial runs between the Sindh Archives Complex and Sea View. Sindh Minister of Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon and other relevant officials took part in the test runs and inspected the newly imported electric buses.

Memon stated that the department would operationalize the new buses in 10 days, following the conclusion of test drives. He added that Karachi is Pakistan’s first city to adopt an environmentally friendly electric bus service. Memon said that the department will announce routes for the new service soon.