Government Sets Up Complaint Cell Against Local Car Assemblers

Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has established a complaint center against local auto-assemblers. The complaint center will register and entertain consumer complaints if any of the locally assembled cars or car companies cause trouble for their buyers.

The complaints can be as follows:

Delayed delivery.

Issues related to the booking.

Issues related to KIBOR +3% penalty payment.

More than 20% advanced payment demand by car assemblers on new car bookings.

Increase in prices of cars after final payment or contract.

Any other policy-related complaint.

ALSO READ Changan Announces Free Service for Certain Oshan X7 Owners

For new customers, MoIP has given the following instructions:

In their best interest, customers are also advised to thoroughly scrutinize the provisional Booking Order Form before booking their vehicles and report any violation against the approved Automotive Industry Development & Export Policy (AIDEP 2021-26), available on the website: www.engineeringpakistan.com. At the time of registering complaint, customer may kindly provide their complete contact details and address, as well as details of PBO and CNIC in case vehicle has already been booked.

Note that you can register your complaints to:

Mr. Imran Shahid (Assistant Programmer/Analyst)

Incharge Complaint Cell

Ministry of Industries and Production

Contact: 051-9205788

Auto Parts Import

From July to September 2022, the number of imported vehicle parts fell by 36.6 percent, from $407 million to $258 million. This is a direct outcome of the penalties imposed on the auto industry by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in an effort to decrease the demand for cars.

Since July, the central bank has been providing foreign currency at a rate of 50–70% to aid in clearing imported consignments of auto parts. However, despite this, imports continue to remain flat.

Due to supply chain disruptions and low inventory levels, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) kept its production unit inactive for 28 days between August and October. A five-day stoppage was also included for routine maintenance.

In a similar vein, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) experienced a 12-day closure in October, and Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) experienced a 29-day plant stoppage from August to September.