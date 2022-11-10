Waqar Zaka Makes Another Successful Prediction About Crypto Crash

Waqar Zaka has made another successful prediction about the crypto market. In a Facebook video, on 31st October 2022, the crypto expert claimed that bitcoin will see a drop on 6th, 7th and 8th November so traders should book their profits beforehand.

To my dear News platforms, who might post “bitcoin crashed” “money lost” , no one predicted or tried saving investors , please verify this video @dawn_com @etribune @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @geonews_english pic.twitter.com/92JIE4Jwm9 — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) November 8, 2022

Turns out that his predictions were as astoundingly accurate and his followers made a good chunk of profits thanks to his advice. Waqar Zaka had shared the video in a private group that he uses to guide the crypto investors and helps them earn quick profits.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Forms Committee for Adoption of Web 3.0

Previous Predictions

He has made a name for himself in the local crypto market in the country as he uses the Bitcoin node map with Glass node data sets to make highly accurate market predictions about Bitcoin pumps and dumps.

A graduate of NED University, Zaka started sharing his cryptocurrency expertise with the public 7 years ago, a time when digital currencies were barely known in the region. He has been featured on many television shows, radio programs and newspaper columns.

ALSO READ Waqar Zaka’s July 2022 Crypto Predictions Turned Out to be True

As previously reported on ProPakistani, on July 5 Zaka made predictions for the entire month, most of which turned out to be true.

He makes these predictions on his Facebook Group where his team also teaches the followers about the Metaverse and Web 3.0.