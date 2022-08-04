Waqar Zaka’s July 2022 Crypto Predictions Turned Out to be True

Waqar Zaka has made quite a name for himself in the local crypto market with an experience of over 7 years, a time when digital currency was barely known in the region. He is now known as a cryptocurrency expert who uses the Bitcoin node map with Glass node data sets to make highly accurate market predictions about Bitcoin pumps and dumps.

He was titled crypto expert by the KP government and is now a famous WEB3 content maker and influencer with over 4.7 million followers on Facebook alone.

He is now able to predict the exact dates of crypto pumps and dumps, all without any complicated financial analysis.

Zaka is able to make precise predictions about crypto pumps and dumps on live television, something nobody else is doing at the moment. Take a look at the video below. It was published on July 5 and Zaka made predictions for the entire month, most of which turned out to be true.

The main goal behind Zaka’s crypto publicity is to give Pakistani people the confidence that such financial predictions are also possible in Pakistan, a market in which scam is quite abundant.

Previously, Waqar Zaka has also offered classes on how to make money through WEB3 crypto and NFTs. His classes are available on his own website called Waqar Zaka.