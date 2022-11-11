3G/4G Spectrum Auction Not Stopped: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarified on Friday that 3G/4G Spectrum Auction has not been stopped, unlike what ProPakistani had reported earlier.

In a statement, the telecom regulator said that the auction is conducted in accordance with the policy directive issued by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT).

“Since no policy directive has been issued by the federal government, therefore, it is illogical to say that the auction process has been stopped,” the statement added.

The clarification from PTA came as a response to the story published on ProPakistani regarding the lack of interest shown by telecom companies in purchasing additional spectrum.

ProPakistani had claimed that since there’s no interest from operators in an additional 3G/4G spectrum, and hence PTA might not go ahead with its auction plans.