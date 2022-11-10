PTA Issues IoT Licenses to Two New Companies

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued Internet of Things (IoT) licenses to two more companies.

According to details, PTA has issued licenses to Infostructure Pakistan (Private) LTD and Kwick High Tech & Solutions Pvt. Limited. Both companies have been issued licenses for five years which can be renewed after the expiry.

According to PTA officials, after the issuance of licenses to these two companies, the number of Internet of Things (IoT) operators has increased to six. Earlier, PTA had issued IoT licenses to four companies which include Noby Solutions (Private) LTD, IoT Technologies (SMC-Private) LTD, LCC Pakistan (Private) LTD, and WeatherWalay (Private) LTD.

The telecom regulator has issued IoT licenses to these operators under section 5 of the Pakistan Telecommunication Act 1996 and PTA Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) & Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT) Services. These companies have been issued licenses to establish, maintain and operate IoT Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) network for the provision of LPWAN Services in Pakistan. The authority has issued IoT licenses to these two operators after fulfilling all requirements mentioned in the checklist.

According to PTA, these companies have provided a brief explanation of the IoT Application along with the network Topology including the end devices, Gateways, and central network server. These companies have also provided a brief about end-to-end security between various components of the network (end devices, Gateways, Data Platform, and Application).

The operators are bound to provide reports to PTA about all expansions of the network in terms of Gateways installed/added and also to provide any other information as required by PTA from time to time. Typically, the IoT solution providers use the connectivity of existing Cellular Mobile operators, and therefore they are not required to deploy any new base station.

However, if the new base station is required to be deployed by the operator for any technical reason, then this base station will be registered with Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) through PTA, and the company is bound to seek PTA approval before installation of the new Gateways.

PTA issued a Regulatory Framework for Short Range Devices (SRD) & Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT) Services in February this year. The framework provides a regulatory mechanism for the industry, to enable the development of the IoT ecosystem in Pakistan.

IoT is one of the major technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it is used to run smart city systems and digital services such as smart homes, smart meters, transportation, etc.