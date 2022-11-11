BAIC Unveils a New Variant of BJ40

BAIC has announced a new, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon-inspired variant BJ40 for China. Dubbed BJ40 Kekexili Edition, the SUV has more off-road accessories over the standard variants.

Kekexili refers to a region in China located in the northeastern Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau, which is the largest and most challenging plateau in the world.

BJ40 retains blocky styling that is akin to Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes Benz G-Class. However, off-road accessories such as a front bash-bar, a heavy duty metal bumper, a scuff-plate, auxiliary lights, a new vented bumper, roof-rack, knobbly 17 inch offroad tires, anti-drop wheels, etc. give the car an even more aggressive.

The rest of its hardware is the same as the standard variants. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 221 hp and 380 Nm of torque, all of which is sent to either the rear wheels or all four wheels (depending on the settings) via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

It also has a low-range mode and lockable differential that allows for hardcore off-roading. Along with its distinctive appearance, the BJ40 has proper adventure-vehicle features such as detachable doors, a removable roof, and a foldable windshield.

It also has several modern features such as:

All-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology

An electronic parking brake

Automatic climate control (for higher specs variants)

Rear A/C vents

Parking sensors

Traction control

Stability control

Hill-start assist

Hill-descent control

A modern infotainment unit

Dual airbags

A multi-function steering wheel among several other options

All of the extra kit comes at a hefty price tag that is equivalent to Rs. 8.6 million, which is still less than its price in Pakistan, which is almost Rs. 9.3 million. With the added accessories, BJ40 Kekexili Edition is an enticing offering for Chinese car buyers.