Gujrat-Sambrial Motorway to be Made Operational in 2024

The Gujrat-Sambrial-Kharian Motorway, according to Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar, will be completed in two years. Akhtar called a meeting to discuss the project’s progress.

The officers briefed Akhtar on the highway construction. He requested that the DCs immediately turn over the necessary land to the authorities and that the parties involved must complete the motorway alignment as soon as possible.

He stated that the 69-kilometer-long Gujrat-Sambrial-Kharian motorway will benefit the locals and industrialist community.

As a part of phase 1, construction of a 35-kilometer stretch of the highway has begun from Kharian. Akhtar directed the deputy commissioners to start construction on the link roads that would connect cities to it.

He also told the irrigation department to ensure the timely alignment of the motorway bridge at Head Marala and instructed other relevant officials to assist wherever necessary.

The government has also greenlit the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway M-6 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

According to the details, the completion period for this project is 30 months. It will include 15 interchanges, one major bridge over the Indus River, 82 bridges over canals, 19 overpass bridges, 6 flyovers, and 10 service areas.

CPEC officials told the media that this project will provide employment opportunities to the local people and will also support the country’s economy.