Govt Constitutes Committee for Climate Financing and Investment in SDGs

The federal government has constituted sustainable development goals (SDGs) investment and climate financing facility advisory committee to develop policies and guidelines for leveraging private capital for SDGs and climate financing.

The Finance Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Friday. According to the notification, the Secretary Ministry of Finance has constituted the SDGs investment and climate financing facility advisory committee with immediate effect. The committee will be headed by the Secretary of Finance.

The Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will serve as the secretary of the committee, while its members include representatives from the ministries of Planning and Development, Foreign Affairs, Climate Change, Economic Affairs Division (not below BS-20 grade), Executive Director Development Finance, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and any other co-opted member decided by the committee itself.

The committee will develop policy development and guidance for leveraging private capital for SDGs and climate financing. It will also give concept approval for project proposals with a focus on SDGs and climate financing besides reviewing and recommending the forging of international and local strategic partnerships.