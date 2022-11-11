One of the World’s Biggest Diabetes Medicine Manufacturers Ends Operations in Pakistan

Eli Lilly Pakistan (Private) Limited, the manufacturer of Humalog medical insulin used to treat diabetes has decided to close operations in Pakistan at a time when the industry reels from rising medical costs.

According to sources, the closure comes as an outcome of oppressive policies. Lilly’s top management felt multinational companies (MNCs) can’t compromise on standards so the only option was to leave the South Asian country. They are of the view that the local government is not concerned with safety, quality, and efficacy, and due to political reasons, the sole focus is on the price.

In a letter seen by ProPakistani, the US-based MNC stated that it would end its promotional efforts in Pakistan on November 9 (Wednesday) but maintain the availability of its product line in the market. “We remain committed to helping patients who need our medicines; and therefore, Lilly will continue to make our products available in Pakistan through our distributor, AGCL,” it read.

The company letter added the hospital can continue to place orders for Lilly products with its current distributor.

Because the company manufactures insulin, diabetic patients are expected to be deprived of it.

Pakistan’s MNC backdrop remains under pressure as companies are considering leaving the country due to unfriendly regulatory policies and related issues. A broad understanding of the issue reveals companies are finding it nearly impossible to stay and supply quality products amid low rates that fail to complement high production costs.

Like other big companies, Lilly was hit by the US dollar’s strength against a basket of currencies. The stronger dollar piled more pressure on the drugmaker which is already dealing with lower insulin prices and cliched competition for its cancer drug.