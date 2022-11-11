OPPO and Daraz Gear Up for the Year’s Biggest Sale, 11:11

After last year’s success, OPPO is back again with its mega collaboration with Daraz for its annual 11:11 sale. The Daraz 11:11 sale has become one of the most sought-after sales in Pakistan, catering to millions of shoppers each year.

Always excelling in producing innovative products that impress and deliver, OPPO returns with a bigger and better range of IoT products on sale at Daraz 11:11.

Being one of the premium sponsors of Daraz, OPPO has showcased an elegant range of products ranging from Smartphones, Bluetooth Speakers, Power Banks, Smart Watches, and much more.

Among these devices is OPPO Reno6 Pro with its Reno Glow design, Bokeh Flare photography, and 50W Flash Charge.

The other two products dominating the shelves of 11:11 sale are the OPPO Watch 41mm and OPPO Watch 46mm with price cuts of up to PKR 10,000 and PKR 20,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the company’s earbuds OPPO ENCO Air, and wristbands OPPO Band Style, are also available for sale.

You can avail these discounted prices on the Daraz 11.11 sale starting 11th November till 21st November, available exclusively on the Daraz app and website.

Mark your dates and be ready. Check out all the OPPO products available at discount by clicking here.