PTI Announces to Challenge IG Punjab’s Appointment as UN Police Advisor

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the appointment of IG Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, as the United Nations (UN) Police Advisor in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO).

In this regard, PTI leader, Babar Awan, addressed a presser and said that he will send a letter regarding the matter to the UN’s Secretary-General (SG), Antonio Guterres, and Deputy SG, Amina Jane, on the directions of the Chairman PTI, Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media, he cited the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan, and complained that the UN would not get sound advice from someone who failed to safeguard the former premier.

As mentioned on Punjab Police’s website, Faisal Shahkar is the first Pakistani to be appointed to this position, as previously only people with a Western or European background held it.

Besides, the newly appointed UN Police Advisor has also worked as a team leader in the UN Standing Police Capacity (SPC) between 2021 and 2022. Prior to that, he also served in the UN Police Division during 2005-2008 and from 2011-2013.

Moreover, Faisal Shahkar also served for over three years in the UN Missions in Liberia and Bosnia.

It is worth noting that the PTI is considering dismissing the IG Punjab from his position following the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and the failure to file an FIR against the individuals named by the former Premier as being involved in the murder plot.