Toyota Teases Upcoming 5th-Gen ‘Prius Reborn’

Toyota is gearing up to resurrect its pioneering hybrid car under the ‘Prius Reborn’ moniker.

A few recent reports suggested that the company may kill off the Prius in the interest of a new offering. However, the latest announcement has officiated the 5th generation Prius’s imminent arrival.

Recently, the spy shots of a new Prius in camouflage caught the internet by storm as it confirmed that the company is working on a new model for the global market.

Although the details in the teaser are sparse, the test unit photos gave away certain details. The new Prius follows a similar design language as its predecessor, with smooth body lines and a curved silhouette.

The nose looks similar to the Toyota bZ4X, with a sharp bonnet and sleek headlights. The remainder looks the same as the forth-gen Prius, with a squatted rear end, a downward-sloping roofline, and a hunkered-down stance.

Although not much is known about the car, speculations suggest that it will likely have a hybrid-assisted 1.6-liter engine. Rumors also indicate that the new Prius will debut during mid-to-late 2023.

Toyota’s Worsening Reputation

Toyota recently became the most valuable car company for the third consecutive time this year, beating several major players in the market.

While boasting that promising accolade, the Japanese automaker has also been ranked among the world’s most obstructive companies on climate policy.

The company has come in at the 10th spot on the list which is filled with major oil marketing companies (OMCs). It is also the only automaker to be included in the top 10.

Toyota has received heaps of criticism from automotive analysts, journalists, and environmental activists for its late adoption of EVs. The criticism also caused the company’s stock value to plummet in 2022.