Female Police Officer Heroically Arrests Sex Offender Fleeing Lahore High Court

A female police officer saved the blushes of Punjab Police after she heroically caught a culprit who tried to escape the court following the rejection of his bail plea.

According to details, the incident occurred within the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC). The court rejected a man’s bail request in a sexual assault case, after which the accused tried to flee the court.

The female officer quickly took cognizance of the situation. She caught the suspect by running after him and grabbed him by his collar. The man tried his best to set himself free, however, he failed to escape the officer’s iron grip.

She did not have handcuffs on her, therefore, she tied the suspect’s hands with a piece of cloth. The public present in LHC also commended the bravery of the female officer.

