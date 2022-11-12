Karachi Releases Traffic Plan For International Defence Exhibition and Seminar 2022

Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) has released an alternate traffic plan in the wake of the 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2022) at the Expo Centre of the metropolis.

According to the details, IDEAS 2022 is going to be held from 15-18 November and is expected to create traffic jams on the nearby routes.

Heavy traffic, including commercial vehicles, will be prohibited on major arteries near the Expo Center. Furthermore, the road from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Sir Shah Suleman will also be closed for such traffic.

Therefore, heavy traffic and commercial vehicles must take the Drigh Road-NIPA Chowrangi route, while the route between Rashid Minhas Road and Dalmia Road will also be cordoned off.

Moreover, KTP will close NIPA Chowrangi and Mazar-e-Quaid from both ends, along with the New Town Police Station and Stadium Road.

According to KTP officials, University Road will remain open, except for Hassan Square’s exit to the Shahrah-e-Faisal flyover.

In addition, Sir Shah Suleman Road will be inaccessible for general traffic from 7 AM to 6 PM for the event. Note here that Expo Centre will only allow entrance to vehicles with special entry stickers.