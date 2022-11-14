HEC Announces GRE General Training Program for US-Pak Knowledge Corridor

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced GRE (General) training program for prospective students and non-PhD faculty who wish to pursue PhD scholarships under US-Pak Knowledge Corridor.

It has invited applications from Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) nationals for detailed online or physical GRE training.

Here is all you need to know about HEC’s GRE (General) Training:

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must:

Be a Pakistan or AJK national.

Have a minimum of 4 years of bachelor’s degree (16 years of education)

Not have a 2 nd or 3 rd division in entire academic career.

or 3 division in entire academic career. Not exceed the maximum age on the closing date, as detailed below: 38 years old in case of a regular government employee or faculty member of a public university/government college or regular researcher of registered research and development organization (R&D). 33 years old in all other cases.

Not availing of any other HEC scholarship.

Not have utilized the same training opportunity previously.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply via Google form before the deadline.

At this stage, candidates are not required to pay the fee, as only shortlisted candidates will be given the fee details by the HEC.

HEC will charge a discounted fee of Rs. 2,500 from the candidates who take online training. However, those who will take physical classes will be required to pay Rs. 5,000.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the training is 10 December 2022.

More Details

Candidates are advised to visit HEC’s website for more details. In case of any queries, they can contact 051-111-119-432 or 0334-1119432 or email [email protected]