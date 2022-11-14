Imran Khan Wants an End to Master-Servant Relationship With the US

Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, has hinted at resuming diplomatic relations with the United States (US), but in a dignified manner.

He made these revelations during an interview with a private news outlet wherein he stated that if re-elected, he will attempt to establish a respectful relationship with the US.

Also, he cautioned that Pakistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse and slammed the country’s IMF program, which is putting it under a tremendous amount of debt.

He further stated in the interview that Pakistan-US relations have been similar to that of a master and servant, with the former frequently being employed as a hired killer. He continued to assert that he blames prior governments more than the US for developing such kind of ties.

Speaking about the IMF program, he remarked that the IMF’s measures shrink the country’s economy, which makes it more challenging to pay off the persistently accumulating debts.

He also recommended that the Pakistan Army could play a positive role in his next government and stated that there needs to be a balance because an elected government cannot exist when authority is assumed elsewhere.