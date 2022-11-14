Pakistan Railways Announces Massive Increase in Train Fares

Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased the fares of two trains, the Tezgam Express and the Jafar Express, with immediate effect.

According to details, Tezgam’s economy class fare for the Rawalpindi-Karachi route has been raised from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,500, while the Rawalpindi-Lahore route’s cost has been increased from Rs. 500 to Rs. 950.

Furthermore, PR has hiked up the Jafar Express ticket price from Rs. 2,860 to Rs. 3,700 for the Rawalpindi-Quetta route.

Meanwhile, PR is considering reacquiring Maher Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Farid Express, and Bilal Express, which have been handed over to the private sector.

It is pertinent to mention that the state-owned railway incurred severe losses to its infrastructure during the severe floods across the country. Resultantly, its operations were halted amid the skyrocketing inflation.

Consequently, when operations restarted in October, the authorities raised ticket prices for several trains to combat inflationary pressures.

In related news, PR plans to reopen all closed sections in Balochistan, which will not only bring in revenue for the department but also help the public.

In this regard, a Railways Ministry official said that the move will facilitate the locals of the province and also enhance the economic activity for small-scale business owners.